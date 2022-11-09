EURUSD
The Euro holds firm bullish tone and consolidating around new two-month high in early Wednesday, after bulls generated fresh bullish signals on Tuesday’s close above pivots at 1.0037/50 (100DMA / Fibo 61.8% of 1.0368/0.9535 respectively) and dented key barrier at 1.0093 (Oct 26 recovery top) hitting new marginally higher high at 1.0097.
This signals that bulls may extend further, with targets at 1.0172/97 (Fibo 76.4% / September high) coming in focus.
Weakening dollar and signals that the ECB will continue raising interest rates even as economy suffers, adds to positive sentiment.
Traders focus on tomorrow’s US inflation data, which could further lift euro if CPI eases further that would contribute to expectations of softer Fed’s stance on policy tightening.
As expected, bears faced headwinds at key barrier (1.0093), with overbought daily studies adding to signs of partial profit taking and consolidation.
Initial support lays at 1.0050 (broken Fibo 61.8%) with more significant supports at 1.0000 / 0.9952 (parity / broken daily cloud top) expected to contain dips and keep bulls intact.
Res: 1.0097; 1.0172; 1.0197; 1.0268.
Sup: 1.0050; 1.0000; 0.9952; 0.9936.
Interested in EURUSD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.0244
- R2 1.017
- R1 1.0121
- PP 1.0047
-
- S1 0.9998
- S2 0.9924
- S3 0.9874
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD struggles to defend 0.6400, Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations, US CPI eyed
AUDUSD bears pressure the quote to revisit 0.6400, despite the latest inaction around 0.6420, amid lackluster markets. In doing so, the Aussie pair extends the previous day’s losses, the biggest in one month, during the early hours of the key Thursday.
EURUSD: Bulls and bears about to go head to head
The euro was hit hard on Wednesday and is trying to correct on Thursday, although is facing a robust US Dollar as traders braced for any upside surprise in the upcoming US Consumer Price Index report. US yields and the greenback rallied on a soft US Treasury auction.
Gold holds $1,700 support despite risk-off mood, US inflation eyed
Gold price is continuously picking bids around the immediate hurdle of $1,702.00 from Wednesday. The precious metal surrendered its entire Wednesday’s gains after the risk profile turned soar as investors underpinned the DXY ahead of the US inflation event.
Bitcoin falls to 2020 trading levels at $15,600!
Bitcoin price free falls, bringing the market value down by 25% on the month at $21,000 as the bears have forged a weekend sell-off. $679 million worth of longs have been liquidated in the last 24 hours. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above.
Is the US Dollar still a buy ahead of US CPI
So many factors are affecting the currency markets right now that it can be hard to get your head around them all. Activity is definitely centered on the US. Last week, we had the US Fed’s interest rate decision and US NFP which is still lingering in the minds of traders.