EURUSD
Bulls are taking a breather for consolidation after advancing 2.7% in past two days (Friday’s rally was the biggest daily gain since June 2016).
Initial strong bullish signal was generated on Friday’s close above thick daily cloud and boosted by Monday’s upside extension and close above parity level, suggesting that rally couldextend further.
Bullish daily studies support the action, but overbought conditions may keep bulls on hold for consolidation, after the action faced headwinds on approach to falling 100DMA (1.0041).
Dips should find ground above daily cloud top (0.9954, also broken Fibo 61.8% of 1.0093/0.9730) to keep bullish bias for push through 100DMA and attack at key near-term barrier at 1.0093 Oct 26/27 double-top).
Res: 1.0041; 1.0093; 1.0179; 1.0198.
Sup: 0.9987; 0.9954; 0.9930; 0.9911.
Interested in EURUSD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.02
- R2 1.0117
- R1 1.0069
- PP 0.9986
-
- S1 0.9938
- S2 0.9855
- S3 0.9806
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
