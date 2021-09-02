The EURUSD bullish momentum accelerated in the overnight session as the US dollar declined. The pair rose after weak private payrolls numbers from the United States. Data published by ADP showed that private-sector employers added just 374k jobs in August, signalling that the Delta variant was having an impact on the economy. The pair also rose after strong Eurozone inflation and manufacturing data published on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Later today, the pair will react to the latest US initial jobless claims and trade data.
USDCHF was in a tight range in the overnight session as investors waited for the latest Swiss inflation and GDP data. The data is expected to show that the country’s headline consumer inflation rose from 0.7% in July to 0.8% in August. At the same time, analysts expect the final reading to show that the Swiss economy expanded by 9% in the second quarter. Still, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) has signalled that it will not tighten monetary policy anytime soon.
American stocks jumped in the overnight session as investors remained optimistic about the country’s recovery. The Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 indices soared to another record high, pushing their year-to-date returns to more than 20%. This growth has been driven by the recent strong quarterly results that revealed that companies were in good shape. Also, the recently-passed infrastructure deal has helped stocks. Elsewhere, crude oil prices rose after the OPEC+ cartel decided to continue with their gradual supply increases despite US opposition.
NDX 100
The Nasdaq 100 index rose to an all-time high of $15,680 as investors remained optimistic about corporate earnings. On the daily chart, the index has moved above all moving averages. It has also risen above the key resistance level at $15,155. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved to the overbought level of 70 while the MACD remains above the neutral line. Therefore, the index will likely keep rising as bulls target the key resistance at $16,000.
XBR/USD
The price of Brent erased some of the earlier losses after the OPEC+ meeting. The pair rose to 72.30, which was slightly above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages on the daily chart. The price is slightly below the YTD high of 78.60. It has also formed a bullish flag pattern that is shown in yellow. It is currently below the upper side of this flag. Therefore, the pair will likely break out higher in the coming days.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair comeback continued in the overnight session. It rose to a high of 1.1845, which is slightly above the key resistance level at 1.1805, which was the highest level on August 13. The pair is slightly above the key moving averages. It has also formed a V-shaped recovery, signalling that the comeback is relatively strong. Therefore, the pair may keep rising as bulls target the key resistance at 1.1905.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1800 on sour sentiment, US data eyed
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1850 as US dollar attempts to find its feet amid a cautious market mood. Covid woes, firmer Treasury yields underpin US dollar rebound. ECB tapering concerns, poor US ADP jobs keep buyers hopeful. US Jobless Claims and Factory Orders awaited ahead of Friday’s NFP.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3800 amid USD bounce, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD is keeping its range around 1.3775, as the US dollar finds its feet after the ADP-led slide. The pair also bears the brunt of the renewed Brexit jitters and looming covid concerns. All eyes remain focused on Friday's NFP release.
Gold going nowhere in a hurry ahead of NFP on Friday
Gold oscillated in a narrow trading band on Wednesday and finally settled nearly unchanged, tracking moves in the US dollar. Uncertainty over the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan and fading hopes for an early lift-off failed to assist the greenback to capitalize on its modest intraday gains.
Elrond has room to expand up to $200
Elrond price has been on an exponential rally over the past week and shows that it has room to expand. However, this could resolve two ways: a breach of the immediate resistance leading to a move higher or retracement that propels EGLD but at a delayed schedule.
ADP and ISM exemplify labor weakness
The stock market showed no signs of slowing down this summer and many investors are growing cautious over what will happen in September. The majority of Wall Street is still very bullish on US stocks as there is just too much liquidity.