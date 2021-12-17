EURUSD firstly moved down but then it recovered nicely despite the ECB who announced that it will end the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) in March, but it will continue to support the economy, with the increase of the purchases under the Asset Purchase Programme to €40 billion from €20 billion in the second quarter.

They also mentioned that probably there won't be a rate hike in 2022. As such, we still think that upside can be limited for the EURUSD and that this is ongoing wave four which can be a triangle or deeper A-B-C to 1.14

EUR/USD intraday Elliott Wave analysis #1

EUR/USD intraday Elliott Wave analysis #2

