EURUSD firstly moved down but then it recovered nicely despite the ECB who announced that it will end the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) in March, but it will continue to support the economy, with the increase of the purchases under the Asset Purchase Programme to €40 billion from €20 billion in the second quarter.
They also mentioned that probably there won't be a rate hike in 2022. As such, we still think that upside can be limited for the EURUSD and that this is ongoing wave four which can be a triangle or deeper A-B-C to 1.14
EUR/USD intraday Elliott Wave analysis #1
EUR/USD intraday Elliott Wave analysis #2
Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit Wavetraders for details!
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays within a touching distance of 1.1300
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure during the European trading hours and extended its slide in the early American session toward 1.1300. The risk-averse market environment ahead of the weekend is helping the greenback stay resilient against its major rivals.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3300 as DXY holds above 96.00
GBP/USD erased the majority of its BOE-inspired gains on Friday and seems to have steadied around 1.3300 during the American trading hours. The dollar holds its ground ahead of the weekend, supported by risk-off flows.
Gold eyes $1,811 and $1,818 as the next bullish targets
Gold price is riding higher on the hawkish central banks’ decisions and year-end flows, having taken out the critical $1,800 mark. The US dollar and yields lick their wounds, lending support to gold.
Ripple price set for a bullish breakout over the weekend as tailwinds persist
Ripple (XRP) price still sees bullish momentum building as $0.8390 is tested. Some minor headwinds in global markets are keeping a lid on the bullish breakout. Expect investors to keep entering at current levels, preparing for a pop towards $1.0 over the weekend.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?