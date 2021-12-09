In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
SP500 reaches an important resistance and creates a head and shoulders pattern on the lower timeframes. The neckline isn’t broken yet, so buyers can still chill.
DAX is correcting a recent surge inside of a flag formation.
Silver is raising pressure on long-term horizontal support.
EURJPY with a false bearish breakout is ready for a new bullish wave.
CHFJPY is locked inside of the rectangle between two Fibonacci’s: 23,6% and 38,2%.
EURUSD is trying to initiate the reversal with an inverse head and shoulders pattern but is still trading below the neckline.
GBPUSD is still under heavy selling pressure but may use the 38,2% Fibo in order to create some kind of a bounce in those oversold conditions.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
