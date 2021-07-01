During the current European session, the trend of EURUSD will change. The current downward trend started last Friday and is about to end today. The Dollar gained about 130-140 pips in this period of 4 days.
For today the key event is ISM Manufacturing PMI(May) at 14:00 GMT. But overall the key event that everyone is waiting for is Friday Non-farm payroll report. It is expecting a positive report that may support the dollar. The event is already generated by the market. But till the event, World-Signals expects to see temporary recovery of the Euro as possible levels up to 1.1885.
EUR/USD challenges key support near 1.1850 ahead of US ISM
EUR/USD stays heavy for the fourth consecutive day around 1.1850 heading into Thursday’s European session. Upbeat Treasury yields, covid headlines back US dollar. German Retail Sales, ECB’s Lagarde can offer additional directives.
GBP/USD: On the defensive above 1.3800 ahead of Bailey
The strong buying pressure in the US dollar keeps GBP/USD gains under check. US dollar touches a multi-week high above 92.40 on upbeat economic data and risk-aversion. The sterling is under stress amid growth and political uncertainties.UK PMIs, Bailey awaited.
XAU/USD bulls testing bearish commitments, as focus shifts to US NFP
Gold price keeps its recovery mode intact amid firmer US dollar, Treasury yields. Delta covid strain flareups and hawkish Fed policy back the dollar. Gold’s upside appears elusive, as traders shift their focus towards US ISM, NFP.
Shiba Inu price might ride Bitcoin adoption wave and rally 45% soon
Shiba Inu price has shown a massive performance since June 8. Although SHIB rides hype waves, it has reacted well to Bitcoin news and might continue to do so.
What does the OPEC meeting mean for oil?
It's a huge week for energy markets, with an OPEC+ meeting on Thursday that could determine whether oil prices keep rallying or cool off. The market reaction will depend on the size of any production increase.