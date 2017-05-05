'EURUSD to target 1.0350, parity if Le Pen shocks the world' - Lukman Otunuga, FXTM

LUKMAN OTUNUGA

PROFILE

• Current Job: Research Analyst at ForexTime (FXTM)

• Career: Spent two years as a research analyst with international currency broker FXCM prior to joining FXTM. Holds a BSc degree in Economics from the University of Essex and an MSc in Finance from the London School of Business and Finance.



View profile at FXStreet

Lukman Otunuga is a research analyst at FXTM. A keen follower of macroeconomic events, with a strong professional and academic background in finance, Lukman is well versed in the various factors affecting the currency markets.

Going into the decisive second round of the French presidential election, we ask him about the impact this crucial political event might have on the FX markets:



Every poll is giving Macron the edge over Le Pen: How much of a Macron win is priced in the EURUSD?

Following the first round victory by Emmanuel Macron, investors have regained some confidence in the accuracy of preliminary polls after being left on the wrong side of the trade with elections elsewhere in the recent past. With the current polls showing Macron holding a solid 20 point lead over Marine Le Pen and the EURUSD currently hovering around the 1.10 level, I don’t think I am alone in stating that an element of a Macron victory has already been “baked in” to the markets. Since most are already widely expecting Macron to be declared victorious, we would likely see some additional support for the EU currency but further gains could be limited after the rally seen in the Euro since round 1. In my view, markets should remain diligent and not get too comfortable as the threat of a Trump-style victory for Marine Le Pen would create shockwaves, leaving investors with an unexpected outcome that has been underpriced.

Which level would the EURUSD target if Le Pen takes the win on Sunday?

A Marine Le Pen victory would be seen as a significant blow to the unity of the European Union, with the candidate herself expressing her own ambitions for a French referendum in the future, which should ultimately expose the Euro to extreme downside risks. While it feels like we have been talking about the EURUSD parity move for a very long period of time, a move back towards the decade lows close to 1.04 would be at risk to become reality if Le Pen shocks the world over the weekend. Concerns over a potential “Frexit” would reignite if Le Pen is victorious. Sellers will most likely exploit the uncertainty and anxiety to send the EURUSD plummeting towards 1.0500. Repeated weakness below 1.0500 should open a path to 1.0350, and parity would then be next on the checklist.

Many of the gaps we saw after the first round have not been filled yet. Should we expect more gaps on next Monday's opening?

This is a good question and there is a possibility that we could see further gaps in the market regardless of who wins the election, although the risk would be seen as more severe if Le Pen wins. Part of the reason for this is because the risk of Le Pen winning has been severely underpriced at this stage. Even a Macron victory could cause the Euro to gap higher. Ultimately this would propel pairs such as the EURUSD, EURJPY, and EURAUD even higher from their respective gaps before. What you could say though is that the gaps created from the first round victory from Macron could be challenged and filled if a shock victory by Marine Le Pen weakens the Euro.

Which are the best investing tools/assets to hedge risk ahead of the French election?

The risks revolving around the French elections could encourage investors to turn to Gold and the Japanese Yen as a form of protection. Although at the time of writing Gold is pressured at around $1228, prices could bounce back above $1240 and $1260 respectively in the event of an unexpected victory by Marine Le Pen. The EURJPY may also become a favourite when gauging the risk ahead of Sunday’s election with investors paying close attention to how prices react to the 124.00 level. A Macron victory should inspire bulls with enough inspiration to send the EURJPY towards 126.50. In an alternative scenario, a win by Le Pen may provide enough downside momentum for the EURJPY to close its previous gap.

Would a Le Pen win have positive side-effects on the GBP because of an easier Brexit negotiation?

The possible instability across Europe from a Le Pen victory, and the expected Euro vulnerability following the “Frexit” rhetoric could support the British Sterling in some form. The reason for this is because it is thought that a Le Pen victory could support Theresa May in her own negotiations with the EU, although this is just a thought and not concrete. Another reason why some feel that a Le Pen victory could aid the Pound is because it would shift an element of persistent uncertainty away from the United Kingdom, and turn the tide in some form towards Europe. With concerns likely to heighten over the European Union breaking apart if France leaves the bloc, the EU could be forced to soften their hard-line stance on Brexit which may offer an opportunity for the UK to secure a more favourable deal.

And the opposite way: will the Pound trade significantly lower if Macron wins?