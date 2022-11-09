The US currency is showing some signs of stabilization after recent losses as the pair remains above 1/1.

Without something important on yesterday's agenda the pair continued to gain ground moving steadily above the level of 1/1.

However, at the moment there does not seem to be a major catalyst that will lead the US currency to extended losses.

The latest move up in the European currency simply returns some balance in the pair, returning from the very low prices that the single currency had been in, which we have repeatedly indicated could not last long.

But what is certain is that even prices at the levels of 1/1 are not considered that the European currency has strongly recovered and possible further upward movement remains in play.

The gradual shaping a more hawkish policy by European Central Bank officials and the corresponding reduction in Fed's rhetorical creates the prospect of narrowing the interest rate gap between the two main central banks, which has prompted the pair's last upward momentum.

While at the same time several portfolios which were fanatically in favor of the US currency after the dollar's inability to sustain his momentum have entered the closing process or covering of their open positions resulting the additional support of the Euro.

Today's agenda is poor from announcements of macroeconomic news and all attention is focused on the results of the US elections and on some speeches by Fed and Ecb officials.

Although there does not appear to be any significant reason for the US dollar to continue its losses, it is still unknown how long the covering of short positions will last and for this reason the general picture are divided.

The probability that the pair will move in both directions its increased.