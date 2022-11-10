The US currency seems to return in upward momentum after signs of stabilization which showed yesterday.

As we have mentioned in previous article the European currency would find it difficult to find catalysts to continue the strong bullish reaction of the last few days.

The process of covering short positions appears to have been completed with the result that the US currency avoid further losses and is now back in the spotlight again.

While at the same time the return of pressures on the international stock markets additionally strengthened the US currency which traditionally functions as a safe heaven currency.

At the same time, the latest comments from officials of the European Central Bank did not bring any new surprises as a consequence of not being able to fresh feed the upward movement of the euro.

Investors appear to be speculating that the announcement will confirm that inflation pressures on the US economy remain at a high level, forcing the Federal Reserve to maintain aggressive rhetoric on future interest rate hikes.

If these considerations disappoint the single European currency will find a new trigger to return to reaction mode.

As we already mentioned the last strong reaction of the euro led to liquidation of the buy positions and now a return to new lower levels will bring back to the fore my basic strategy for buying the euro on dips something that has not disappointed so far.

So the wait and see position until the announcement of US inflation data is the most appropriate.