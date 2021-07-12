USD tries to move higher against the majors.

Stocks Seem in bullish mode, so majors may follow.

After breaking higher the downward channel, EURUSD can rally higher.

The USD is trying to come higher against the majors today, but we assume these are just intraday pullbacks. We see stocks in bullish mode so majors may follow. The EURUSD pair seem to be showing a nice five waves up from the low on intraday chart, meaning more upside is expected, possibly even to 1.1975.

On 4h Chart EURUSD came nicely down last week for wave "v" of C/3, before market came higher out of a downward channel, indicating that rally can be in the cards possibly even back to blue wave four. RSI divergence also suggests that bottom can be in, even if temporary.

EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

