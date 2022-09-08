The EURUSD pair returned below the psychological 1.0 level as bulls can't push the single currency above it. As of writing, it was down 0.5% on the day, changing hands near 0.9950.
ECB delivers
The ECB increased its deposit rate by 75 basis points today, from 0% to 0.75%, marking the first time European rates have been favorable in almost ten years (since July 2012), noting that "the Governing Council's decision-making regarding future policy rates will continue to be data-dependent and adhere to a meeting-by-meeting approach.
According to the ECB, the two-tier system for compensating excess reserves is no longer necessary due to the deposit facility rate increase above zero, which called today's action a "major step" that frontloads the transition toward a more neutral policy stance. As a result, the Governing Council decided to suspend the two-tier system by setting the multiplier to zero.
The ECB said that recent statistics show a significant slowdown in economic development in the euro area, with the economy likely to stall later in the year and the first quarter of 2023 after a recovery in the first half of 2022.
Euro cant stay above parity
Yesterday's relief rally looks to be forgotten quickly as the euro has dropped 70 pips today, falling back below parity. It needs to jump above 1.01 to cancel the current negative sentiment decisively.
However, there is a nice falling wedge pattern on the daily chart, a bullish reversal formation, this time reinforced by the bullish divergence between the price and the RSI indicator. This could offer some support for the euro in the near future.
On the downside, the support is expected at 0.99 before the cycle lows near 0.9850, but the trend still seems bearish as rallies are sold.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD turns sideways around 0.6750 as focus shifts to China's Inflation data
The AUD/USD pair is oscillating around 0.6750 as investors are awaiting the release of China’s inflation data. The pair is displaying a volatility contraction phase after continuous efforts of overstepping the immediate hurdle of 0.6760.
EUR/USD flirts with parity even as ECB, Fed’s Powell rocked the boat, US inflation eyed
EUR/USD traders take a breather after a volatile day. ECB hiked interest rates by 75 bps, President Lagarde signalled more rate lifts. Fed’s Powell highlighted the determination to tame inflation, put growth below trend and balance labor market.
Gold sees a downside to near $1,700, US Inflation hogs limelight
Gold price (XAU/USD) has displayed a less-confident pullback after a sheer downside move in the late New York session. The precious metal is expected to extend its weakness after dropping below the immediate support of $1,704.00.
Top 3 Cryptos Price Prediction: Shakeouts, Fakeouts, Hopes & Dreams
Since crypto’s inception, September has persistently been bearish, yielding negative returns. Nonetheless, there are technical and on-chain metrics suggesting September of 2022 could tell a different story.
When rising unemployment is not good news for gold
Powell, we could have a problem! According to the BLS, the U.S. unemployment rate rose to 3.7% in August from 3.5% in the previous month, as the chart below shows. It seems to be a fatal blow to the narrative of a strong labor market.