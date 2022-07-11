In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.

Gold suffered heavy losses last week and it looks like there is still more pain to come. Target is on the 1685 USD/oz.

Brent Oil also looks a little bit bearish. A move towards the 100 USD/bbl is really possible.

USDCAD is testing the 38,2% Fibonacci for the third time. We are very close to a finale for this drama.

EURUSD ignores the hammer from Friday and aims for the parity.

NZDUSD trades in a flag waiting for another leg down.

AUDUSD bounces off a down trendline and the horizontal resistance aims for the support on the 0.676.

USDJPY makes a new long-term high. Some things never change.

DAX flirts with the mid-term down trendline. A breakout can bring us a mid-term buy signal.

Nasdaq has already broken it’s down trendline and is now aiming for the resistance on the 12200 points. A breakout will bring us a mid-term buy signal.