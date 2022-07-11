In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
Gold suffered heavy losses last week and it looks like there is still more pain to come. Target is on the 1685 USD/oz.
Brent Oil also looks a little bit bearish. A move towards the 100 USD/bbl is really possible.
USDCAD is testing the 38,2% Fibonacci for the third time. We are very close to a finale for this drama.
EURUSD ignores the hammer from Friday and aims for the parity.
NZDUSD trades in a flag waiting for another leg down.
AUDUSD bounces off a down trendline and the horizontal resistance aims for the support on the 0.676.
USDJPY makes a new long-term high. Some things never change.
DAX flirts with the mid-term down trendline. A breakout can bring us a mid-term buy signal.
Nasdaq has already broken it’s down trendline and is now aiming for the resistance on the 12200 points. A breakout will bring us a mid-term buy signal.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains vulnerable below 1.0150 amid broad USD demand
EUR/USD is consolidating the downside below 1.0150, eyeing the 1.0100 level. The US dollar remains strongly bid amid strong NFP-led aggressive Fed tightening expectations and a downbeat mood. The European gas crisis is likely to keep the euro pressured.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.1950 amid firmer USD, UK politics
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.1950, undermined by a broadly firmer US dollar and the UK's leadership uncertainty. Rishi Sunak seems to be leading the Conservative Party succession race. The policy divergence and recession fears will also remain in play ahead of Bailey's testimony.
Gold sees downside below $1,740, spotlight is on US Inflation
Gold price is displaying a lackluster performance, downside looks likely as DXY reclaims day’s high. The precious metal is on the verge of witnessing a downside break of the week-old consolidation.
Assessing the risk-reward ratio for this Cardano price setup
Cardano price has been consolidating since the second week of June with no signs of a clear breakout. However, ADA seems to have formed a bullish reversal setup that could be the key to escaping the ranging markets.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!