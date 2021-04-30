In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!
Gold attacked crucial support again but this time with a very sharp fall.
Brent oil initiated a bearish correction.
The Dow Jones is still in a pennant waiting for a breakout.
The DAX is still in a rectangle pattern also patiently waiting for a direction.
The EURUSD has started a bearish correction.
The Canadian Dollar is still going stronger.
The EURAUD is in a symmetric triangle waiting for a breakout.
The AUDCHF is in a similar situation.
The EURNZD is also waiting to end the sideways trend but in this case, the price is locked inside of a rectangle.
The AUDJPY defends a crucial support level after the bullish breakout from the triangle. It's an interesting opportunity in terms of risk to reward ratio.
The ZARJPY defends the neckline of the head and shoulders formation.
The USDHUF is in a long-term sell signal after the price drops below the major support.
