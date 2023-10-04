Share:

The single European currency, although during yesterday's day it marked new local lows at 1,0448 shows small signs of stabilization and has temporarily avoided further losses.

Despite positive preliminary data on the US jobs sector The US dollar had a temporary positive momentum but it was not sustained which raises the chances that the US dollar's strong upward momentum may be coming to an end.

High yields on US government debt securities as well as continued losses in international markets continue to be the main catalyst supporting the US currency.

The benchmark S&P index is already nearing the 4,200 level, down more than 400 points from July's high of 4,600.

This development has clearly favored the US currency which traditionally functions as a safe haven currency and in an environment of geopolitical concerns and stock market crisis traditionally strengthens.

We are already in the 12th consecutive week of losses for the European currency and the key question is whether this momentum will show signs of fatigue and beyond the small reactions of the European currency there will be a major correction.

I would give good odds to such a scenario and for that reason I stick to my basic thinking, I refuse to position myself in favor of the US currency at these levels and I await a good correction with the question being what will be the trigger that will bring something such on the table.

Today's agenda is quite rich with President Lagarde speech, retail sales and producer inflation in Eurozone and then the next preliminary US jobs figures stand out.

Likely mixed data which will not disappoint especially in the eurozone environment and Pending Friday's very important data is possible to create an environment of soft reactions for the European currency as these levels need to be digested before the next major move.