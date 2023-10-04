The single European currency, although during yesterday's day it marked new local lows at 1,0448 shows small signs of stabilization and has temporarily avoided further losses.
Despite positive preliminary data on the US jobs sector The US dollar had a temporary positive momentum but it was not sustained which raises the chances that the US dollar's strong upward momentum may be coming to an end.
High yields on US government debt securities as well as continued losses in international markets continue to be the main catalyst supporting the US currency.
The benchmark S&P index is already nearing the 4,200 level, down more than 400 points from July's high of 4,600.
This development has clearly favored the US currency which traditionally functions as a safe haven currency and in an environment of geopolitical concerns and stock market crisis traditionally strengthens.
We are already in the 12th consecutive week of losses for the European currency and the key question is whether this momentum will show signs of fatigue and beyond the small reactions of the European currency there will be a major correction.
I would give good odds to such a scenario and for that reason I stick to my basic thinking, I refuse to position myself in favor of the US currency at these levels and I await a good correction with the question being what will be the trigger that will bring something such on the table.
Today's agenda is quite rich with President Lagarde speech, retail sales and producer inflation in Eurozone and then the next preliminary US jobs figures stand out.
Likely mixed data which will not disappoint especially in the eurozone environment and Pending Friday's very important data is possible to create an environment of soft reactions for the European currency as these levels need to be digested before the next major move.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers to 1.0500, as US Dollar retreats ahead of top-tier data
EUR/USD is recovering ground to near 1.0500 in the European session. The pair extends the rebound, as the US Dollar pulls back alongside the bond yields ahead of the top-tier US ADP jobs data and the ISM Services PMI. Mixed EU data fails to have any impact on the major.
GBP/USD extends the rebound above 1.2100, awaits key US data
GBP/USD is building on the recovery gains above 1.2100 in the European session on Wednesday. The extremely oversold RSI on the daily chart combined with a broad US Dollar retreat is aiding the rebound in the pair ahead of the top-tier US economic data releases.
Gold price remains pinned near multi-month low, bearish potential seems intact
Gold price extends its consolidative price move through the first half of the European session on Wednesday and remains confined in a narrow trading band just above a near seven-month low touched the previous day.
Yield Protocol announces closure amid weak demand and regulatory challenges
Yield Protocol announces decision to shutter its operations. The closure of the lending platform comes as a result of weak demand and increased regulatory scrutiny.
ADP Jobs Preview: Three reasons for an upside surprise, which may further lift USD, melt Gold Premium
ADP's private sector jobs report provides a shaky hint toward the official Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) publication. Nevertheless, it has an impact – providing traders an opportunity.