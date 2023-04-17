Share:

As you know the US CPI came out better than expected last week at 5.0%, so we have seen some USD weakness at the start of the week, but then some of the losses got erased on Friday after FED officials said that there is for another interest rate hike. In fact, the EURUSD pair is coming down in five waves after bulls failed at Feb 2023 highs, so it appears there can be more weakness early this week, possibly even back to the Apirl 12 level; the moment of the US CPI release.

Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.