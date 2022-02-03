The EURUSD pair rose nearly 150 pips, flying above 1.14 without any complications, as today's ECB meeting has brought a massive hawkish surprise.
The central bank left monetary policy unchanged, as widely expected. However, the following press conference and updated guidance stunned investors.
According to the report, the Governing Council agreed that "it’s sensible not to exclude a rate hike this year" and that "an end of bond-buying under the APP in the third quarter is possible."
This means that the ECB is now open to a rate hike in Q4 - since Lagarde said bond-buying will have to end first before rate hikes begin - which, however, still puts it well behind the curve as the market now prices about two rate hikes by September.
Meanwhile, in its own "sources" report, Reuters confirms the Bloomberg report that ECB policymakers "see policy change at March meeting if inflation doesn't ease," adding that a "sizable minority" of ECB policymakers wanted to change policy at today's meeting, and also notes that ECB policymakers see a faster tapering of APP purchases as "first port of call to fight high inflation."
For many months, the ECB had been inactive in its reactions to soaring inflation, but it looks like the central bank might finally start doing something.
The next resistance could be at January's highs near 1.1480, while the key level stands at 1.1520. If the euro jumps above it, the medium-term trend could change to bullish, targeting the 200-day moving average near 1.1680.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
