EURUSD – Scope for break below 1.0600 pivot and fresh bearish acceleration

Near-term risk turned lower and pressures 55SMA support at 1.0600, following Friday's strong close in red after repeated upside rejection at 1.0675 zone, where daily Kijun-sen capped. Falling 10SMA (currently at 1.0633) is expected to cap consolidation above 1.0600 handle, before bears resume. Clearing supports at 1.0600/1.0580 (55SMA/Fibo 61.8% of 1.0520/1.0678 upleg) would open way towards next key support at 1.0520 (15 Feb spike low/daily Ichimoku cloud base). To neutralize bear pressure, the price needs to break and close above 1.0675/86 barriers (30 /20 SMA's).

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.