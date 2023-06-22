Share:

EURUSD is higher as expected, now seen in fifth wave of an extended wave 3 that is testing the projection Fib area at around 11 level as we talked in past updates. So, the pair is bullish, no doubt, but again, if you are more like an intraday trader, you want to buy the dips, so the next wave 4 retracement can be a new opportunity to join the uptrend. Support can then be at former wave four, possibly at 1.09 which can come in play once the trendline support is broken.

