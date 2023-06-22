EURUSD is higher as expected, now seen in fifth wave of an extended wave 3 that is testing the projection Fib area at around 11 level as we talked in past updates. So, the pair is bullish, no doubt, but again, if you are more like an intraday trader, you want to buy the dips, so the next wave 4 retracement can be a new opportunity to join the uptrend. Support can then be at former wave four, possibly at 1.09 which can come in play once the trendline support is broken.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
