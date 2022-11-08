The single European currency is again under mild pressure as it slips slightly below the 1/1 level.
The bullish reaction cycle of the last few days showed signs of fatigue just above the 1/1 level making a high at 1.0030 but was unable to moves any higher.
The overall picture has not changed in the exchange rate with the basic data which worries and weighs on the European currency continue to be in the foreground But as we have already mentioned the greater part of these are known and have already been digested by the market.
Already some macro economic figures announced by the European economy remain in a negative environment but with signs improvements something that strengthens the European currency.
On the other hand, it may be too early to talk about a dramatic change in course for the European currency to return to much higher prices at this point in time.
Although, as I have mentioned in previous articles, the basic strategy to buy the European currency in every dip continues to be the proposed ones, but having two horizons, the first being short-term in order to make a quick profit by taking advantage the reactions but also remaining in the game with the long-term strategy to hold some small positions with targets levels much higher than 1/1.
The market is constantly fed by new economic data and developments at a political and geostrategic level, something that of course affects the exchange rate.
The announcement later in the day on the path of retail sales in the European economy and mid-term elections in the United States for the Senate and Congreso are the main news on today's agenda and are expected with particular interest by investors.
Retail sales are expected to remain in negative territory but the contraction seems to be limited and if the announcement surprises very positively it may bring a new upward movement for the European currency.
In any case, and ahead of the announcement about the course of the US inflation on Thursday, we see significant difficulties for the upward momentum to continue and the return of pressure on the European currency has an increased probability.
