EUR/USD range bound during post-Christmas session

EURUSD kept fighting the tough 1.0658 nearby resistance during the post-Christmas trading session, which has been capping bullish actions for more than a week.

The floor around 1.0580, if sustained, may preserve engagement in the market in the short term. Technically, the bullish cross between the faster 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) and the slower 200-day EMA is feeding hopes that the uptrend from 20-year lows may gain extra legs. Yet, with the RSI maintaining a sideways trajectory near its 70 overbought level and the MACD losing pace slightly beneath its red signal line, the pair might prove sensitive to downside risks.

If the bulls dominate above 1.0658, the next target will be May’s bar of 1.0786. Even higher, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021-2022 downtrend at 1.0940 could attract special attention ahead of the 1.1120–1.1190 constraining zone. A successful step higher could then clear the way towards the 61.8% Fibonacci of 1.1450.

On the downside, a step below 1.0580 could find immediate support somewhere between the 20-day EMA and the broken descending trendline at 1.0500. Failure to rotate here could shift the bias to the bearish side, producing a quick downfall towards the 200- and 50-day EMAs currently seen within the 1.0400–1.0355 region. The upper trendline of the broken short-term bullish channel may cement this base, potentially preventing another sharp decline to the 23.6% Fibonacci of 1.0194.

All in all, EURUSD seems to have power for more upside in the short term. A close above 1.0658 may renew bullish momentum, whereas a reversal below 1.0500 may trigger the next bearish cycle.

USD/JPY tiptoes higher within caution area

USDJPY has tiptoed higher following the collapse to a four-month low of 130.55 last Tuesday, with traders currently waiting for a break above the key 133.30 level to increase exposure in the market. The area represents the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the March-October uptrend.

While the latest recovery in momentum indicators endorses the positive action in the market, some caution is required as the RSI is still testing its 50 neutral mark. Moreover, the MACD has yet to enter the positive area, whilst the stochastics are flirting with their 80 overbought level, making a downside reversal likely in the coming sessions.

A rejection at 133.30 could reinforce selling pressure towards the 131.70 bar. Another move lower may immediately stall near the 130.55 low before stretching towards the 129.50 constraining zone, last seen in the second half of 2022.

On the upside, the pair will need a strong bounce above the tough descending trendline and the 136.00 number to regain buying confidence. If the bulls climb that wall, the price may speed up to meet the 200-period simple moving average (SMA) and the 38.2% Fibonacci of 137.70. The extension of the broken bearish channel could also limit bullish actions slightly higher at 138.30.

In summary, USDJPY continues to trade within a caution area despite its latest soft upturn. A step above 133.30 may add fresh bullish impetus to the price, though only a rally above 136.00 would attract fresh buying interest.