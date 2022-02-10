The USD plunged sharply, pushing the EURUSD pair 0.6% higher toward the key resistance at 1.1520 as traders sold the greenback today.

The latest inflation report for January showed that the US CPI inflation printed a shocking +7.5% year over year - the highest since March 1982. Again, food, energy, and used car prices were the most significant drivers. The energy index rose 27.0% over the last year, and the food index increased 7.0%.

The core CPI - excluding food, energy, and other “volatile” things - rose 6.0% yearly, also the highest since 1982. Both numbers came out above analysts’ forecasts. CPI has beaten Wall Street expectations 9 of the past 11 months. That is the 20th straight monthly rise in CPI, with both goods and services costs rising.

Today’s CPI print pushed the odds of a 50bps rate hike in March up from 30% to 55%, sending US yields sharply higher. The 2-year yield exploded 10% from 1.37% to 1.5%, while the 10-year benchmark yield attacked the psychological 2% threshold. Once the 10-year settles above the key resistance near 1.95%, we might see another leg higher, targeting the 2.2% level in March.

If the euro jumps above 1.1520, the medium-term trend could change to bullish, targeting the 200-day moving average near 1.1680, where another critical horizontal resistance lies.

Alternatively, the support seems to be in the 1.14 region. It looks like the next wave for the USD will be to the downside as traders have already priced in the hawkish Fed for this year.