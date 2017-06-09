EURUSD Positioning
I'm observing a lot of sell orders dispersed between 1.1900 and 1.2080 from our contributor base. Trying to analyse the nature of those orders, we can see they are mainly made of take profits up to 1.20 and entry limits above that figure. My expectation is that these sell advisories might change their minds if the first layer of resistance is not strong enough to contain an eventual price rally. So, yes, we have overhead resistance, but it is not clustered as to offer a short-term selling opportunity. Besides, ECB policy meeting and US weekly jobless claims are due, which can change the picture.
