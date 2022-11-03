EURUSD
The Euro extend a steep fall from 1.0090 zone double top, falling around 0.8% on Thursday, in extension of post-Fed acceleration.
The sentiment soured further after the US central bank delivered the fourth straight 75 basis points rate hike and kept hawkish tone, although chief Powell signaled further hikes may come in smaller increments, he also signaled that the ultimate level of the benchmark policy rate would be likely higher than previously estimated, as policymakers remain firmly on track to bring red-hot inflation under control.
Pullback from 1.0090 zone tops extends into sixth straight day and broke through pivotal supports at 0.9768/48 (trendline support / Fibo 61.8% of 0.9535/1.0093), adding to signals that recovery phase off 0.9535 (Sep 28 low) might be over.
Bears need a daily close below these levels for confirmation, with further weakness to focus next key supports at 0.9667/0.9631 (Fibo 76.4% / Oct 13 trough).
Daily studies turned bearish as MA’s are in negative setup and falling 14-d momentum is attempting to break into negative territory that supports the action, although deeply oversold stochastic may produce headwinds.
The base of thick daily cloud (0.9829) reverted to solid resistance, which should cap upticks and keep bears intact.
Res: 0.9769; 0.9814; 0.9829; 0.9880.
Sup: 0.9730; 0.9704; 0.9667; 0.9631.
Interested in EURUSD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.0089
- R2 1.0032
- R1 0.9925
- PP 0.9869
-
- S1 0.9762
- S2 0.9706
- S3 0.9599
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6300 as the greenback retains its strength
The American currency extended its post-Fed rally on Thursday but pared gained after mixed US data that helped Wall Street to trim most of its intraday losses. US Nonfarm Payroll report closing a busy week on Friday.
EUR/USD trades in the 0.9750 area as demand for the dollar prevails
EUR/USD bounced modestly from a fresh two-week low of 0.9729 and settled around 0.9750 in the US session. The greenback remains the strongest on the last trading day of the week.
Gold dangerously close to the year’s low
Gold flirted with the 2022 low of $1,614.81 during the European morning, falling to $1,616.52 as the dollar retained its post-Fed strength. Demand for the American currency cooled a bit following the US opening and mixed US data.
Bitcoin: These on-chain metrics suggest bears are underwater
BTC is at a make-or-break decision. Currently, the peer-to-peer digital currency is hovering above a key level. If market conditions persist, bulls may be able to pull off another rally going into the new year.
US October Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 27 NFP prints.