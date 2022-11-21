EURUSD
The Euro holds in red for the third straight day, deflated by fresh risk aversion, with early Monday’s acceleration lower, pushing the price to the lowest since Nov 11.
bears broke initial Fibo support at 1.0304 (23.6% of 0.9730/1.0481) and cracked ascending 10DMA (1.0266), generating further bearish signals.
Reversal pattern is forming on weekly chart, though more evidence is still needed for confirmation, with near-term action being weighed by a bull-trap on daily chart, following repeated rejections above falling 200DMA.
Sustained break of 10DMA would further weaken near-term structure, but extension below pivotal Fibo support at 1.0194 (Fibo 38.2%) is needed to accelerate reversal and expose key supports at 1.0023/1.0000 zone (100DMA / Fibo 61.8% / parity).
Fading bullish momentum on daily chart, add to negative signals, with near-term action expected to remain biased lower while holding below falling 200DMA (1.0407).
Res: 1.0304; 1.0336; 1.0407; 1.0481.
Sup: 1.0194; 1.0163; 1.0090; 1.0023.
Interested in EURUSD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.045
- R2 1.0423
- R1 1.0374
- PP 1.0347
-
- S1 1.0298
- S2 1.0271
- S3 1.0222
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
