EURUSD neutral above 50-day moving average

EURUSD has been reversing its upward trend that took place from early January until early February.

The pair fell to a more than 3-week low of 1.0607 on Friday and has found support at the 50-day moving average. The market has retraced almost of its gains made since early January. A further decline would bring prices to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the rally from 1.0339 to 1.0828. (January 3 to February 2 upleg).

The 50% Fibonacci lies at 1.0582 which seemed to hold as support last month. RSI is trending down and has dipped below 50 into bearish territory, indicating further downside is possible. The next support prices would target comes in at 1.0526 which is the 61.8% Fibonacci. If this level is breached, the current short-term outlook would turn bearish with chances to extend lower into the 1.04 handle.

The market would need to remain above the 50-day moving average and clear resistance at 1.0713 to shift the outlook to bullish.