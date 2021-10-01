The euro was relatively unchanged after the relatively strong Eurozone consumer inflation data. According to Eurostat, the bloc’s consumer price index rose from 3.0% in August to 3.4% in September. This was the highest level in more than 13 years and was mostly because of energy prices. Without food and energy, the bloc’s inflation rose from 1.6% to 1.9%. In the past few weeks, energy prices for most people in Europe had risen because of the rising coal and natural gas prices. Meanwhile, data by Markit revealed that the Eurozone manufacturing PMI declined slightly to 58.6.
It was a sea of red in global equities today as worries of the American debt ceiling remained. In Europe, the DAX, FTSE 100, and CAC 40 indices declined by more than 0.75%. Similarly, in the United States, futures tied to the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 indices declined by more than 0.50%. As the new month starts, there are worries that the Senate will not pass a bill to suspend the debt ceiling. Failure to do that will lead to a higher cost of borrowing. Stocks also declined after House Democrats delayed a vote on the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
The price of crude oil declined sharply as this week’s momentum waned. The price of Brent declined by more than 0.80% to $77.85 while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) declined to $74.45. These prices were substantially lower than this week’s high of more than $80. At the same time, the price of natural gas held steady, gaining by more than 0.40%. Still, analysts believe that oil prices will keep rising in the near term as demand rises faster than supply.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair was little changed and is trading at 1.1578, which was slightly above this week’s low of 1.1563. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved below the 25-day and 15-day moving averages. The pair is also below several key support levels, as the August low of 1.1663. It is also slightly above the lower line of the Bollinger Bands. Therefore, the pair will likely have a relief rally in the coming days since it is at the oversold level.
USD/JPY
The USDJPY pair declined to a low of 111.08 after the strong Japanese economic numbers. On the four-hour chart, the pair is still slightly above the 25-day moving average. It is also above the key support level at 110.80, which was the highest level in August. Oscillators have also started declining. Therefore, the pair will likely retest the support at 110.08 and then resume the bullish trend.
BTC/USD
The BTCUSD pair rose to a high of 44,890, which was the highest point since the previous week. On the four-hour chart, the pair rose above the 25-day moving average and the key resistance at 44,000. It appears like it has established strong support at the 42,000 level. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the BTCUSD pair will keep rising as bulls target the next key resistance at 45,000.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
