FOMC released minutes yesterday and showed that they will continue to fight inflation with doors open for another 75bp points hike. There was no word about "recession" so USD remains on the bullish side across the board despite some small gains on US Indexes. US yields came slightly higher as 10 year US notes are trying to slow down at that 102'20 resistance I discussed in video yesterday.
From an Elliott wave perspective, we still see EURUSD in an ongoing downtrend which may not change until NFP. There is an ongoing five-wave bearish impulse with more weakness in view, towards parity while the pair is below 1.0383. Resistance is at 1.0275.
