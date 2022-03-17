EURUSD found some support recently, but move from the low is not in five waves for now, so we are still tracking a higher degree downtrend, currently with a pause that appears like a wave 4), possibly it's a triangle. So ideally, the pair is going to print new lows into wave 5) to complete a higher degree downtrend near 1.07.

EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis

