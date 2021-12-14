EURUSD is trying to stabilize after a recent sharp sell-off from 1.1600 that we see as an extended wave 3) that belongs to the ongoing bearish impulse which may resume after a current rally. We see the current slow price action as wave 4) that already stopped at the 1.1370 resistance zone, near 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, so we should be aware of more weakness this week, while an upper trendline holds. Break below the trend line support will likely make a room for a fifth wave down, towards 1.1x level.
EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis
