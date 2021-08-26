-
Markets are slow ahead of Powell’s speech.
-
USD Index is trading lower.
-
EURUSD – Sooner or later bulls may become stronger.
Markets are slow ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium, waiting on Chair Jerome Powell's speech when he may give us more details about tapering. However, even if they would decide to taper in the near future, they may not be aggressive at all, especially not due to Covid numbers in the US that are still rising so we think they will be very careful as they assume that numbers can get a lot worse in weeks ahead. As a result, the USD Index is trading lower, with an impulsive structure suggesting more weakness after any three-wave rally so at the same time EURUSD will be expected to come higher.
From an Elliott Wave perspective, EURUSD came down into wave 5 which broke beneath March levels and traded close to our projection levels for a fifth wave at 1.16-1.1650 area, so sooner or later bulls may become stronger. Also notice that pair is now trying to recover with a small impulse after the divergence on the RSI which is normally a bottom formation. However, we still need that push and daily close out of a downward channel to confirm a bullish reversal.
EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
Finally, another ELLIOTT WAVE OPEN DOOR Event is here. See all of our charts FREE for 10 days. Join us at Elliot Wave Forecast!
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips toward 1.1750 on a more cautious market mood
EUR/USD is edging lower, retreating toward 1.1750 as the safe-haven dollar gains some ground ahead of Fed Chair Powell's highly anticipated Jackson Hole speech on Friday. Updated US GDP figures and the ECB's meeting minutes are awaited.
GBP/USD dips under 1.3750 as Brexit causes shortage warning
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK supermarkets warned of food shortages over Christmas due to Brexit. The dollar is on the rise as traders reposition ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech on Friday. US GDP data is eyed.
XAU/USD eyes weekly lows near $1775 ahead of Jackson Hole showdown
Gold prints losses following the previous day’s decline on Thursday. US Dollar Index bounces back to near 93.00 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium. Lower US Treasury yields capped the downside for the precious metal.
BTC reverses, causing altcoin gains to crumble
Bitcoin price has slid below a vital support level and is likely to head toward the next significant barrier. While this downswing could be a minor sell-off, altcoins seem to be showing no strength as they slice through critical demand areas.
How to trade the Jackson Hole meeting
Leading up to the meeting (26-27 Aug) has seen some mixed messages. Fed’s vice chair Clarida set expectations of an early taper running when he said that he could see rates lifting off as early as 2022.