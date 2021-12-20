It's a Christmas holiday week, so markets can be very volatile and unidirectional due to position adjustments with the end of the year flows. However, markets seem to be trading quite sharply for the start of the week, with risk-off moves as a continuation after the Friday close. The reason can be the CB policy actions and of -course, also the protests against mandatory vaccination that is spreading very fast, globally.
JPY and USD are currently very strong and look like there is more weakness possible vs EUR which has very strong resistance in place as ECB once again repeated that they do not see higher rates in 2022. Technically we see pair in bearish mode, with EURUSD showing a triangle pattern, with subwave E still missing. Nice technical resistance is at 1.1280 triangle pivot and then at the upper side of a range; at 1.1320-1.1350 area. Be aware of a breakdown.
EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis
Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit Wavetraders for details!
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.1250 as dollar stays modestly weaker
EUR/USD is trading in the positive territory above 1.1250 on Monday as the greenback is struggling to find demand with Omicron fears weighing on US Treasury bond yields. The US Dollar Index is posting modest losses around 96.50 and the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is losing more than 1%.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3200 area, remains vulnerable
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3174 in the early trading hours of the European session but managed to stage a rebound. With safe-haven flows dominating the financial markets, however, the pair stays in the negative territory around 1.3200.
Gold subdued below $1800 as buoyant real yields keep bulls at bay
Spot gold is struggling to make use of risk-averse market conditions on Monday and remains subdued under $1800. An on-the-day rise in real yields is the main reason why gold is struggling.
Crypto market in shambles as BTC consolidates
BTC price is moving sideways, trapped between crucial weekly moving averages. This consolidation has had a positive knock-on effect on ETH price which is setting up a bullish pattern.
Why is Tesla going to fall below $900 on Monday?
Tesla stock actually rose on Friday despite main indices falling. TSLA shares rose to 932.57 for a small gain. Tesla is unlikely to outperform on Monday with strong selling expected.