Today it's NFP day, and it will be very interesting to see if FED is on the right track with tapering. What's important to understand that if the number will be strong then this means that current, new policy will not change, meaning less QE, and this can actually limit the upside on stocks as those moved higher recently mainly because of quantitative easing. If numbers would be weak, then maybe stocks can still slow down for some intraday retracement based on temporary bad sentiment.
Technically speaking, we think that USD can see more upside vs majors, such as EUR, GBP and JPY after recent structures. EURUSD has made a nice drop from wave B resistance and is now at the lows so there is room for a wave C ideally, a final leg of wave 5 to complete a higher degree ending diagonal, possibly near 1.1450-1.1480.
EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis
