EURUSD has been trading higher as expected and reached a new 2023 highs where we still think that pair can see a failure break to the upside, which certainly can be the case as recovery seems to be slow and overlapping up from March low. So, looking at the 4-hour chart, it's ideally a corrective (B)-wave as part of a flat correction that can be still underway as final subwave C of (Y) can be still missing with room up to 1.11 - 1.12 area.

Looking at the hourly chart, it may now actually have a completed bullish running triangle pattern in wave B, so be aware of a break higher into wave C towards 1.11 – 1.12 area soon.

