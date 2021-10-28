UK stocks retreated on Thursday as investors reflected on this week’s budget speech by Rishi Sunak. In it, he decided to give several tax incentives to companies that were affected most by the Covid-19 pandemic. He also raised some taxes in a bid to sustain the NHS. The biggest loser in the FTSE 100 was Royal Dutch Shell. The stock declined by more than 3% after its earnings came short of what analysts were expecting. Investors were also reacting to a report that ThirdPoint Management was pushing for the company to separate its business. The other worst performers were Sainsbury, BP, Vodafone, and Rolls-Royce.

The euro was little changed against key currency pairs after the latest European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision. The bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged as most analysts were expecting. The bank also decided to maintain its quantitative easing at the current pace. It expects that inflation will remain stubbornly high for a while as energy prices rise and supply issues continue. Analysts expect that the bank will start tapering soon considering that the bloc’s economy is doing well. Indeed, data published today showed that business sentiment rebounded in October. Similarly, in Germany, the unemployment rate declined from 5.5% to 5.4% in October.

The Japanese yen was little changed after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) interest rate decision. The bank left interest rates unchanged during this meeting. It also decided to leave its yield curve control and quantitative easing program unchanged. The bank is still trying to battle deflation in the country. Recent data showed that Japan’s inflation remains close to the negative level. It also downgraded the outlook for this year’s economic recovery. The decision came a few days before Japan moves to the election. The incumbent prime minister recently said that fighting deflation will be one of his biggest goals when re-elected.

USDJPY

The USDJPY is trading at 113.62, where it has been in the past few weeks. The pair is trading at the same level as the 25-day moving average. On the four-hour chart, it has formed a bullish flag pattern. In price action, this pattern is usually a bullish sign. The MACD has moved below the neutral line while the DeMarker indicator has fallen below the overbought level. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the pair will bounce back.

EURUSD

The EURUSD pair wavered after the latest ECB decision. It is trading at 1.1600, which was slightly above this week’s low of 1.1580. On the four-hour chart, this price is between the middle and lower lines of the Bollinger Bands. The MACD is below the neutral line while the price is below the important resistance at 1.1620. Therefore, the pair will likely break out lower.

BTCUSD

The BTCUSD pair bounced back as demand for Bitcoin rose. The pair rose to a high of 61,153, which was higher than this week’s low of 58,080. It has also formed a bullish flag pattern and moved above the short and long-term moving averages. The Relative Vigor Index (RVI) has moved below the neutral level. Therefore, the pair may break out higher as bulls target the upper side of the channel at 63,000.