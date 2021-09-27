The US dollar index rose slightly in the overnight session as investors remained wary about the ongoing gridlock in Washington. In the past few weeks, divisions have emerged between moderates and progressive Democrats about how to fund the $1.5 trillion infrastructure package and the anti-poverty bill. Also, there is an ongoing risk of a government shutdown since Democrats hold a slim majority in the Senate. Should that happen, the biggest risk will be that the Treasury will run out of money needed to pay its debt. At the same time, there are concerns about the collapse of Evergrande after the company failed to pay its interest payout.
Cryptocurrency prices rebounded during the weekend as investors reflected on the decision by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to ban all transactions. The announcement, which happened on Friday, led to a major sell-off in cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin rose above $43,000 in the overnight session while the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies rose to more than $1.9 trillion. Analysts believe that the new announcement by Chinese authorities will not have a major implication on Bitcoin because the government had already banned the coins before.
The euro rose against other currencies like the US dollar, sterling and Swiss franc as the market waited for the outcome of the German election. As of this morning, the winner was not yet made public although Armin Laschet of CDU/CSU and Olaf Scholtz of the Social Democrats claimed to have won the election. According to ARD, a broadcaster, put SPD in the lead with a 25.8% share. Therefore, there is a likelihood that it will take several days before the official results are announced.
GBP/USD
The GBPUSD pair retreated in early trading ahead of the latest US durable goods order numbers. It is trading at 1.3665, which was lower than last week’s high of 1.3750. On the hourly chart, the pair declined below the 25-day and 15-day moving averages while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and MACD declined. Therefore, the pair’s path of least resistance will be to the downside. The key level to watch will be 1.3620.
AUD/USD
The AUDUSD pair remained under pressure after relatively weak China industrial profits numbers. The pair declined to 0.7260, which was slightly below the key resistance at 0.7315. It is slightly below the key 25-day moving average while the MACD and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) are at a neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in the current range ahead of the upcoming US durable goods order numbers.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair rose after the latest German election. It is trading at 1.720, which is slightly above last week’s low of 1.1683. On the four-hour chart, the pair is still inside the descending channel shown in green. It is also below the short and longer moving averages and slightly above the middle line of the Bollinger Bands. The MACD and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) are also rising. The pair will likely show some volatility as investors reflect on the outcome of the election.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water above 1.1700 amid German vote, weaker dollar
EUR/USD is hovering above 1.1700, better bid amid the dollar weakness, as the risk appetite returns on receding China Evergrande fears and the US stimulus optimism. Germany’s election results show a narrow win for SPDs but a coalition wrangling looms, capping the upside in the pair. US Durable Goods, Lagarde awaited.
GBP/USD licks its wounds below 1.3700 as Brexit underpins UK energy crisis
GBP/USD remains on the back below 1.3700, as Brexit concerns outweigh the market’s optimism. UK PM Johnson to consider using army to overcome petrol crisis, Britain suspends competition laws. Brexit results in workforce problems.
Gold battles $1,760 hurdle as USD pullback fades ahead of US data
Gold floats around $1,760, up 0.50% intraday, during the second consecutive daily upside ahead of Monday’s European session start. In doing so, the metal cheers US dollar weakness amid the risk-on mood.
Huobi to stop servicing Chinese users as China vows strict crackdown on crypto
A few months after the cryptocurrency mining ban in China, the country issued another update last week, reiterating that digital assets are banned and crypto exchanges are prohibited.
US Durable Goods Orders August: Retail Sales have led the way
The US consumer belied predictions that a slowing economy would cut into Retail Sales in August. Instead of falling 0.8% as forecast, sales jumped 0.7%. Sales outside of the production crippled auto sector were even stronger.