Share:

We are waiting on another import decision by CB, this time will be the ECB that is set to increase rates back another 25bp. But more important twill be the massage for decisions in upcoming meetings. So we can expect another volatile session on fx markets, and on EURUSD in particular which has resistnace for now as USD turned up following FED decions where they stayed on hold but hilghted that two more hikes are coming later this year. Looking at DXY we see nice supports still ehre, with an overlapping drop so can be wave four as discussed this week, but ECB will most likely be a decision maker for the upcoming move. A break above upper line on DXY will equal to bearish resumption on the EURUSD. However, if we see resumption to 1.09 on the euro, then we may have to adjust the views.

Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.