We are waiting on another import decision by CB, this time will be the ECB that is set to increase rates back another 25bp. But more important twill be the massage for decisions in upcoming meetings. So we can expect another volatile session on fx markets, and on EURUSD in particular which has resistnace for now as USD turned up following FED decions where they stayed on hold but hilghted that two more hikes are coming later this year. Looking at DXY we see nice supports still ehre, with an overlapping drop so can be wave four as discussed this week, but ECB will most likely be a decision maker for the upcoming move. A break above upper line on DXY will equal to bearish resumption on the EURUSD. However, if we see resumption to 1.09 on the euro, then we may have to adjust the views.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher toward 1.0850 ahead of ECB policy announcements
EUR/USD is inching higher toward 1.0850, having defended the 1.0800 level so far this Thursday. The pair is reversing the previous day's pullback, as the US Dollar retreats following the Fed's hawkish pause-led upswing. All eyes remain on ECB policy announcements.
GBP/USD turns neutral above 1.2650, US data eyed
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.2650 in the European trading hours. The pair is heading back toward 1.2699, the highest level since late April 2022. The US Dollar pulls back amid profit-taking after the hawkish Fed pause-inspired rally. US data eyed.
Gold retreats from above $1,930 as Fed Powell confirms more rate hikes
Gold price has witnessed selling pressure after a less-confident recovery to near $1,934.74 in the London session. The precious metal has retreated as a neutral interest rate decision by the Fed is merely a skip.
Coinbase CLO challenges SEC’s congressional action on DEXes registration
Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal has challenged the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposal to have decentralized exchanges (DEXs) register with the regulator like any other exchange.
European Central Bank Meeting Preview: Interest rates set to rise by 25 bps
European Central Bank (ECB) is set to announce another rate hike on June 15, Wednesday, having slowed down its pace of tightening in the previous meeting.