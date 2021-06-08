The Japanese yen retreated against the US dollar after strong economic data from the country. According to the statistics agency, the economy contracted by 1.0% in the first quarter after expanding by 2.8% in the fourth quarter as the government implemented a state of emergency. This slowdown led to a 3.9% year-on-year contraction, which was better than the median estimate of 4.8%. Capital expenditure fell by 1.2% while external demand declined by 0.2%. Private consumption, the biggest part of the economy, contracted by 1.5%. Further data showed that overtime pay increased by 6.40% while average cash earnings rose by 1.6%.
The British pound was relatively unchanged after the retail sales data from the UK. According to the British Retail Consortium (BRC), the country’s retail sales rose by 18.5% in May as the country continued to reopen. Other numbers from the UK have been relatively strong. For example, on Monday, data by Halifax showed that the country’s house price index (HPI) rose to the highest level on record. This number confirmed the previous data by Nationwide society Later this week, the sterling will react to the UK GDP data.
The euro is relatively unchanged ahead of the latest Eurozone GDP data that will come out later today. This being the third reading, its impact on the currency will be fairly muted. Analysts expect the data to show that the economy contracted by 1.8% year on year in the first quarter. The currency will also react to the latest German economic sentiment data by ZEW Institute, Italian retail sales, and the Swedish industrial production data. Other key numbers scheduled for today are the US and Canadian trade numbers and the API crude oil inventory data. The inventories will come as the price of oil retreats on demand concerns.
EUR/USD
The EUR/USD pair retreated slightly to the current 1.2187. On the three-hour chart, the pair is slightly below the upper side of the descending channel and above the 25-day exponential moving averages (EMA). The Money Flow Index (RSI) has moved from the oversold level of 28 to the current level of 71. It is also above the dots of the Parabolic SAR. Therefore, the pair will likely retreat as traders target the lower side of the channel at 1.2100 ahead of the ECB decision.
USD/JPY
The USD/JPY pair rose to a high of 109.40. On the four-hour chart, this price is slightly above the lower side of the pink ascending channel. It has also moved above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. At the same time, the 15-day and 25-day moving averages are above the price while the signal and histogram of the MACD are pointing lower. Therefore, a bearish breakout will be confirmed if the price manages to move below the lower line of the channel. The alternative scenario is where the price rises as bulls target the upper side of the channel.
USD/CAD
The USD/CAD pair was little changed ahead of the latest Canadian trade data. It is trading at 1.2085, which is at the same level as the 25-day moving average while the MACD has done a bearish crossover. It is also between the support and resistance levels at 1.2023 and 1.2145. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in this range as traders wait for a catalyst.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains capped below 1.2200 on USD rebound
EUR/USD marks the first daily drop in three as it edges lower below 1.2200 ahead Tuesday’s European session. Receding fears of inflation and chatters over the Fed’s next moves, coupled with covid and China headlines, exert downside pressure on the major currency pair ahead of key data from Eurozone and Germany.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.42 on delayed reopening, Brexit woes
GBP/USD is trading under pressure below 1.4200, as the renewed US dollar strength exerts pressure on the pair. A possibility of delayed UK reopening due to concerns over Indian delta covid strain and looming Brexit concerns weigh on Sterling.
Gold: Acceptance above $1900 is critical, focus shifts to US CPI
Gold price extended the recovery rally from two-week lows and tested the $1900 level, having found support near $1880 region. Gold price witnessed good two-way price movements on Monday, as it initially dropped amid a broad rebound in the USD.
Stellar recovery thwarted as threat of deep correction looms
XLM price entered a deep sell-off as it sliced through a crucial support level. While it appears to have found support on the recent swing low, things could get ugly fast if the sellers continue to dump their holdings.
Fed’s step forward, Fed’s step back
The Fed’s still stray between curbing the prices and the labor market needs for cheap money. We have seen the May US labor report showing adding of only 559k out of the farming sector. The report was shocking as it came, after US ADP had shown ...