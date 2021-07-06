Overview:
Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases, and a Top Down Analysis of the EURUSD and GBPUSD.
EURUSD Weekly:
Weekly support at 1.1704, resistance at 1.1952 and 1.2243.
Price has declined for 5 weeks following the formation of the double top pattern at the 1.2243 weekly resistance high.
EURUSD Daily:
Daily support at 1.1847, resistance at 1.1975.
On Friday price reversed at 1.1847 daily support following the US Job Figures. Price may rally back up to the resistance levels between 1.1952 and 1.1975 offering an ideal opportunity to sell for the next decline in line with the current downtrend.
GBPUSD Weekly:
Weekly support at 1.3800 and 1.3669, resistance at 1.4009 and 1.4242.
Just like the EURUSD, GBPUSD has declined for 5 weeks following the formation of the double top pattern at the 1.4242 weekly resistance high. The 1.3800 level remains strong weekly support.
GBPUSD Daily:
Daily support at 1.3786, resistance at 1.4001.
On Friday price reversed at 1.3786 daily support and traded back above 1.3800 weekly support. Price may rally back up to the 1.4000 resistance level offering an ideal opportunity to sell for the next decline in line with the current downtrend.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates near 1.1860 ahead of EU Retail Sales data
EUR/USD continues with its sideways movement on Tuesday morning in the Asian trading session. The pair trades in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction ahead of the key economic data. DXY remained subdued around 92.20 since the beginning of July.
GBP/USD picks up bids around 1.3850 on coronavirus headlines
GBP/USD rises for the third consecutive day, recently picking up bids inside a 20-pips trading range to 1.3860, amid the early Asian session on Tuesday. The cable justifies the latest coronavirus (COVID-19)-led activity restriction related news as well as the market’s risk-on mood.
EUR/USD consolidates near 1.1860 ahead of EU Retail Sales data
EUR/USD continues with its sideways movement on Tuesday morning in the Asian trading session. The pair trades in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction ahead of the key economic data. DXY remained subdued around 92.20 since the beginning of July.
Dogecoin price wavers, but $0.223 dictates DOGE outlook
Dogecoin price rebound from the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on June 22 marked a bullish departure from the weakness that branded price action through much of May and June. The price action proceeding the bounce from the low formed a symmetrical triangle pattern.
ISM Services PMI: Why the inflation component could trigger a dollar rebound
The ISM Services PMI is set to show a minor decrease to 63.5 points. Post NFP, the inflation component is set to steal the show. The greenback's downside correction may end in response to the report.