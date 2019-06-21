The post-FOMC US Dollar bearish bias has remained a key theme in the FX market and assisted the EUR/USD pair to continue scaling higher on Thursday. The greenback selling remained unabated following the disappointing release of Philly Fed manufacturing index, which fell sharply to 0.3 in June from 16.6 previous and was worse than 11.0 expected. Conversely, US initial weekly jobless claims came in better-than-expected and dropped by 6K to 216K for the week ended June 14, though did little impress the USD bulls.

The pair jumped to over one-week tops but struggled to find acceptance above the 1.1300 round figure mark amid expectations that the ECB is looking to the possibility of lower interest rate or restart the QE program. The pair retreated around 25-pips from daily tops, still ended the day with strong gains and managed to regain some positive traction during the Asian session ahead of a busy economic calendar on Friday.

GBP/USD has stabilized above 1.2700 after the Bank of England has also expressed concern about global growth and low inflation, echoing the words of the US Federal Reserve. Where next for the currency pair?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is hovering around a dense cluster of support around 1.2700 which consists of the Simple Moving Average 5-15m, the SMA 50-15m, the SMA 10-1h, the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 1, the SMA 10-15m, the Bollinger Band 15min-Middle, the BB 15min-Middle, the SMA 5-4h, the SMA 100-15m, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month.