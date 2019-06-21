EUR/USD forecast: Bulls need to take out descending channel resistances, Euro-zone PMIs in focus
The post-FOMC US Dollar bearish bias has remained a key theme in the FX market and assisted the EUR/USD pair to continue scaling higher on Thursday. The greenback selling remained unabated following the disappointing release of Philly Fed manufacturing index, which fell sharply to 0.3 in June from 16.6 previous and was worse than 11.0 expected. Conversely, US initial weekly jobless claims came in better-than-expected and dropped by 6K to 216K for the week ended June 14, though did little impress the USD bulls.
The pair jumped to over one-week tops but struggled to find acceptance above the 1.1300 round figure mark amid expectations that the ECB is looking to the possibility of lower interest rate or restart the QE program. The pair retreated around 25-pips from daily tops, still ended the day with strong gains and managed to regain some positive traction during the Asian session ahead of a busy economic calendar on Friday.
GBP/USD eyeing 1.2800 as the week draws to an end — Confluence Detector
GBP/USD has stabilized above 1.2700 after the Bank of England has also expressed concern about global growth and low inflation, echoing the words of the US Federal Reserve. Where next for the currency pair?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is hovering around a dense cluster of support around 1.2700 which consists of the Simple Moving Average 5-15m, the SMA 50-15m, the SMA 10-1h, the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 1, the SMA 10-15m, the Bollinger Band 15min-Middle, the BB 15min-Middle, the SMA 5-4h, the SMA 100-15m, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month.
EUR/USD tops 1.1300 after upbeat euro-zone PMIs
EUR/USD has been rising and tops 1.1300 after both French and German purchasing managers' indices have come out above expectations. Intensifying US-Iranian tensions are eyed as well.
GBP/USD battles 1.2700 as Johnson's probable ascent is analyzed
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after both the Fed and the BOE left rates unchanged and took dovish stances. Boris Johnson won the first stage of the Conservative Contest and faces Jeremy Hunt in the second stage. Johnson has sent mixed messages.
USD/JPY: correcting oversold conditions, still at risk of falling
Japan's Nikkei Manufacturing PMI fell to 49.5 in June. USD/JPY at risk of extending its decline to fresh yearly lows.
Euro-zone PMIs preview: Three reasons to expect an upside surprise and a boost for EUR/USD
Pessimism may have reached its limits – or already fully priced into the euro. Markit's preliminary purchasing managers' indices for June will shed some light on the current state of currency bloc's economies and also provide insights into future growth.
Gold fades a bullish spike to multi-year tops, drifts into negative territory
Gold faded the Asian session bullish spike to multi-year tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1385 region in the last hour.