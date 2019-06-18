The world's most-popular currency pair dropped below 1.1200, which is not only a psychological round number but also provided support in recent days as well as in early June.

Overall, bears are in full control.

Support awaits only at 1.1145 which served as resistance in late May when it traded on lower ground. The next support is the bottom of that range, at 1.1125. Next, we find the 2019 trough of 1.1107. The next lines are from June 2017 – two years ago – at 1.1025 and 1.0900.

The second round of "Who wants to be Prime Minister" awaits pound traders with Boris Johnson the clear favorite – apparently bearish for Sterling. Johnson has said that the UK "must" leave the EU by October 31st – deal or no deal. The pound has previously suffered when prospects of a hard Brexit increased.

MPs in the Conservative Party will be voting on six candidates. The contender with the least number of votes will be eliminated and so will any other nominee that fails to receive 33 votes. Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson won the first round with 114 votes and he will likely increase his support this time – with the others tussling for second place. The last two men standing then face the 160,000 strong party membership in a postal vote.