EUR/USD Forecast: Low levels to watch after Draghi drags it below support
The world's most-popular currency pair dropped below 1.1200, which is not only a psychological round number but also provided support in recent days as well as in early June.
Overall, bears are in full control.
Support awaits only at 1.1145 which served as resistance in late May when it traded on lower ground. The next support is the bottom of that range, at 1.1125. Next, we find the 2019 trough of 1.1107. The next lines are from June 2017 – two years ago – at 1.1025 and 1.0900.
GBP/USD Forecast: Bears bracing for another Boris Johnson victory
The second round of "Who wants to be Prime Minister" awaits pound traders with Boris Johnson the clear favorite – apparently bearish for Sterling. Johnson has said that the UK "must" leave the EU by October 31st – deal or no deal. The pound has previously suffered when prospects of a hard Brexit increased.
MPs in the Conservative Party will be voting on six candidates. The contender with the least number of votes will be eliminated and so will any other nominee that fails to receive 33 votes. Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson won the first round with 114 votes and he will likely increase his support this time – with the others tussling for second place. The last two men standing then face the 160,000 strong party membership in a postal vote.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dives below 1.1200 as Draghi open to rate cuts
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.1200 as ECB President Mario Draghi said cutting rates remain part of the toolkit. He also opened the door to more QE and other measures.
GBP/USD hovers above 5-month lows ahead of Conservative leadership contest
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, close to the fresh five-month low of 1.2511. Conservatives will vote in the second round of their leadership contest. Boris Johnson is set to win again.
USD/JPY: nearing a bearish breakout
US Treasury yields hit fresh multi-month lows post-Draghi´s easing message. The main focus is the Fed's monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
Fed Preview: Proto-easing
Fed Funds 2.25%-2.50% target range predicted to be unchanged. Market expecting confirmation of easing bias into the second half. FOMC statement wording, especially "patient" and the economic projections important.
Gold climbs to fresh session tops, above $1345 level
Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and spiked to fresh session tops, closer to $1350 level in the last hour.