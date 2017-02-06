EURUSD – fresh bearish acceleration could extend towards daily Kijun-sen / cloud base
EURUSD
The Euro broke below daily Tenkan-sen (1.0723) and 20SMA (1.0691) supports and extended losses on today’s fresh acceleration lower.
With 1.0700 support zone that held during past two days being taken out, the pair heads towards next pivot at 1.0641 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.0318/1.0827 ascend).
Break here is needed to confirm reversal and open way for extension towards daily Kijun-sen at 1.0583, possibly to daily cloud base at 1.0550.
Broken Tenkan-sen now acts as resistance (1.0723) which should limit corrective attempts and keep fresh near-term bears in play.
Res: 1.0692; 1.0723; 1.0754; 1.0789
Sup: 1.0641; 1.0600; 1.0583; 1.0550
Interested in EURUSD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.0815
- R2 1.0807
- R1 1.0794
- PP 1.0786
-
- S1 1.0773
- S2 1.0765
- S3 1.0751
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.