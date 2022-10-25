In today’s Trader’s Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.

EURUSD flirts with the upper line of the channel down, which for months was a great resistance.

GBPUSD trades inside of the pennant waiting for a breakout.

GBPJPY climbs higher aiming for new, long-term highs.

USDJPY reversed about 50% of the previous BoJ intervention, and is still staying above the main long-term supports.

Gold drops after a bearish session yesterday, which happened below a major resistance.

SP500 climbs higher after the Inverse Head and Shoulders pattern.

Dow Jones continues the rise but in this case, we are fueled by the double bottom formation.