EURUSD flirts with the upper line of the channel down, which for months was a great resistance.
GBPUSD trades inside of the pennant waiting for a breakout.
GBPJPY climbs higher aiming for new, long-term highs.
USDJPY reversed about 50% of the previous BoJ intervention, and is still staying above the main long-term supports.
Gold drops after a bearish session yesterday, which happened below a major resistance.
SP500 climbs higher after the Inverse Head and Shoulders pattern.
Dow Jones continues the rise but in this case, we are fueled by the double bottom formation.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 0.9850 ahead of US data
EUR/USD continues to trade above 0.9850 in the European session on Tuesday as the market focus shifts to the US consumer confidence report. The data from Germany showed that the IFO Expectations Index improved modestly to 75.6 in October from 75.3.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.1300
GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.1300 heading into the American session on Tuesday. In his first address, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that they won't leave the next generation with debt to settle. Investors await consumer sentiment data from the US.
Gold recovers toward $1,650 as US yields edge lower
Gold has regained its traction and climbed toward $1,650 from the daily low it set below $1,640 earlier in the session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 2% on the day below 4.2% ahead of US data, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
Interesting Bitcoin seasonal pattern ahead
The seasonal pattern in BTC is interesting when you consider how closely it matched the seasonal pattern in stocks with a strong Q4. Does this mean that BTC is worth buying?
November flashlight for the FOMC blackout period
We look for the FOMC to deliver its fourth consecutive 75 bps rate hike at the conclusion of its meeting on November 2. Inflation continues to run much too hot for the FOMC, and the labor market remains extraordinarily tight.