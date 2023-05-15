EURUSD traded muted near Friday’s one-month low of 1.0847 early on Friday after suffering its worst week since mid-September, having retreated from a one-year high of 1.1094.
Technically, the bears pressed the price below key trendlines and beneath its 20- and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), dampening hopes for a bullish continuation. The weekly chart is also witnessing a negative tendency as the pair seems to have completed a bearish doji candlestick pattern after failing to crawl above its 200-weekly EMA.
Also, with the RSI trending lower below its 50 neutral mark and the MACD decelerating below its red signal line, the pair might be at risk of another downside correction. If this proves to be the case, the price may tumble towards the 1.0760 constraining zone, while lower, it may test the 1.0700 psychological level before meeting the 200-day EMA and the support trendline from September’s lows near 1.0630. The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020-2022 downtrend is in the neighborhood too around 1.0600. Hence, a clear step below the latter point might add more fuel to the sell-off.
Alternatively, a bounce back above 1.0886, where the 50-day EMA intersects the broken support trendline, may lead the price up to the 23.6% Fibonacci mark of 1.0940 and the 20-day EMA. Then, the bulls will need to tackle the tough barrier of 1.1025-1.1094 in order to advance towards the March 2022 peak of 1.1184.
In brief, EURUSD is expected to resume its negative momentum in the short term, likely revisiting the 1.0700 zone. Otherwise, a successful move above 1.0886-1.0940 is required to shift the focus back to the upside.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.0850
EUR/USD has retreated from session highs but manages to cling to small recovery gains above 1.0850 in the European session on Monday. The data from the Eurozone showed that Industrial Production contracted 4.1% in March, making it difficult for the Euro to hold its ground.
GBP/USD holds higher ground toward 1.2500 amid improved mood
GBP/USD is holding higher ground, heading toward 1.2500 in the early European morning. The pair is taking advantage of the improved risk sentiment and a broad US Dollar correction. The BoE’s less hawkish outlook might cap the gains for the major.
Gold bounces off $2,010 support amid cautious optimism
Gold price licks its wounds after a three-day downtrend, not to forget posting the biggest weekly loss since late September 2022. In doing so, Gold benefits from the USD’s consolidation amid hopes of no US default, as well as mixed comments from the Fed.
Ethereum Cancun upgrade to boost ETH blockchain’s popularity among developers and users on this condition
Ethereum network successfully completed its Shanghai upgrade and enabled the withdrawal of staked Ether. Post the completion of the upgrade, the community is focused on Cancun, the next key fork lined up for the second half of 2023.
Cautious start to the week as US debt ceiling talks continue
Last week saw modest losses for European markets in a week where there was little in the way of conviction in any of the moves. It was a similar story for US markets.