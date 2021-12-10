Investors and traders are waiting on important US CPI figures when high numbers could be the reason for higher Fed to accelerate tapering next week. So this could be positive for the USD, which is still seen in a triangle vs the EUR. Pair is now eyeing lower prices after Reuters reported that the ECB is planning to boost its QE purchases. its a big divergence between CB so we expect EURUSD to stay in a higher degree downtrend.
EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis
EUR/USD bounces modestly post US inflation
The dollar came under selling pressure after the US confirmed annual inflation at 6.8% in November, its highest in almost four decades. EUR/USD battles to recover above the 1.1300 level as government bond yields ticked lower.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3230 on worrisome US CPI
GBP/USD changed course and trimmed early losses, now trading above 1.3230. Heating US inflation figures hint at steeper Federal Reserve tightening. Pound struggling with Omicron and Brexit headlines.
Gold rebounds from fresh weekly lows
Traders are likely unsure how gold would react to another upside surprise this time around. If demand for inflation protection dominates, gold could be headed back to weekly highs and its 200DMA. If bets on a hawkish Fed shift dominate, gold could be headed under recent lows in the $1,760s.
Ethereum primed to revisit $3,800 as support weakens
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ethereum price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how ETH could be bound for further loses.
