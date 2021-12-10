Investors and traders are waiting on important US CPI figures when high numbers could be the reason for higher Fed to accelerate tapering next week. So this could be positive for the USD, which is still seen in a triangle vs the EUR. Pair is now eyeing lower prices after Reuters reported that the ECB is planning to boost its QE purchases. its a big divergence between CB so we expect EURUSD to stay in a higher degree downtrend.

EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis

Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit Wavetraders for details!