EURUSD could not close above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and the 1.2185 level despite last week’s attempt, with the price collapsing to meet support near the 50-day SMA at 1.2091 in the aftermath.
Trend signals remain encouraging as the positive SMA crosses are still intact. Yet, as regards the price momentum, the technical indicators are raising a warning flag. The RSI has inched below its 50 neutral level, the MACD continues to decelerate below its red signal line, and the Ichimoku lines (Tenkan-sen & Kijun-sen) are set to mark a bearish intersection again since the last one three months ago.
Should sellers claim the 50-day SMA, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of April’s upleg and the surface of the cloud could immediately come to the rescue around 1.2050. The 200-day SMA and the 50% Fibonacci of 1.1984 could be the next turning point if the sell-off exacerbates, likely preventing another steep downfall towards the 61.8% Fibonacci of 1.1882, and therefore a trend deterioration below the previous low.
On the upside, the nearby 23.6% Fibonacci of 1.2132 could delay any move towards the 20-day SMA and the 1.2185 barrier. In the event the bulls dominate above the latter, all attention will switch back to the tough 1.2242 resistance region, a break of which will clear the way towards the restrictive line and the closing price of 1.2320 from January 7.
In brief, EURUSD is expected to remain fragile in the short term, likely trading with weak momentum unless the 50-day SMA manages to push the price back above 1.2185.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to monthly lows around 1.2100 amid pre-Fed jitters
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.21 as tensions mount ahead of the critical Fed meeting on Wednesday. A belated response to rising inflation boosted the dollar on Friday. Negotiations on infrastructure are also awaited.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.4100 amid UK reopening delay
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, around the lows. UK PM Johnson is set to allow a four-week delay to Britain's reopening. Brexit acrimony and dollar strength also weigh on the currency pair.
XAU/USD drops further to hit monthly lows near $1855
Gold price is on a downward spiral for the second straight day this Monday, as the bears remain relentless amid a broadly supported US dollar and steady Treasury yields.
SafeMoon closes in on confirming its new uptrend
SafeMoon price has been on a steady range-bound move for almost 10 days. This consolidation occurred between a critical support and resistance level. However, the recent bounce produced a massive upswing that has created two critical barriers, signalling buyers’ strength.
Fed balance sheet hits record high and equities follow suit
Another week another record high for stocks as equity markets power on. The theme of 2021 is back on track as yet another record high strengthens the series of records that 2021 has so far chalked up.