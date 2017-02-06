EURUSD - Extended weakness pressures pivots at 1.0700/1.0690

EURUSD

The Euro remains heavy in early US trading, after falling 100 SMA capped again and received additional pressure from dovish comments from ECB's chief Draghi. The pair hit fresh one week low after cracking daily Tenkan-sen pivot and came ticks away from 1.0700 trigger (neckline of 4-hr Head and Shoulders pattern / Fibo 61.8% of 1.0619/1.0827 upleg). With near-term studies in bearish setup, completion of H&S pattern and sustained break below 1.0690 (20SMA) would generate stronger bearish signal for fresh acceleration lower that would look for next good support at 1.0641 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.0339/1.0827 upleg). Corrective attempts are expected to stay under falling 100SMA (currently at 1.0782).

Res: 1.0742; 1.0767; 1.0782; 1.0796

Sup: 1.0700; 1.0690; 1.0641; 1.0619

