EURUSD – Euro Continues To Gain Momentum Vs Dollar

Key Highlights

Euro remained supported against the US Dollar, and formed a nice bullish trend.

This past week’s highlighted ascending channel is still active on the 4-hours chart of EURUSD with support at 1.0720.

The pair may eye further gains as long as it is above the 1.0700 handle.

Today in the Euro Zone, the Sentix Investor Confidence Index will be released, which is forecasted to decrease from 18.2 to 17.4.

EURUSD Technical Analysis

The Euro remained in action against the US Dollar, and was well supported near 1.0700. It looks like the EURUSD pair may gain further momentum, and trade towards 1.0800 in the short term.

This past week, I highlighted an ascending channel pattern on the 4-hours chart, which is still in play and acting as a support near 1.0720. The recent dip in the pair was protected by the same channel and may continue to support the current bullish trend.

On the upside, the most important resistance is at 1.0800, which acted as a hurdle on a couple of occasions for the Euro buyers. A break above it could clear the way for additional upsides towards 1.0850.

Euro Zone Sentix Investor Confidence Index

Today, the Euro Zone Sentix Investor Confidence Index will be released by the Sentix GmbH. The market is aligned for a decrease from 18.2 to 17.4 in Feb 2017.

If the actual result registers a positive reading, there is a chance of the Euro gaining further momentum towards 1.0800 in the short term.

