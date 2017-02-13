EURUSD – Euro Back In Bearish Zone Vs US Dollar

Key Highlights

The Euro after trading as high as 1.0828 against the US Dollar this past week found resistance.

The EURUSD pair moved down, and broke a major bullish trend line at 1.0700 on the 4-hours chart.

The Import Price Index released by the US Department of Labor in the US posted an increase of 0.4% in Jan 2017, more than the 0.2% forecast.

The US Export Price Index came in at 0.1%, just as the market expected in Jan 2017.

EURUSD Technical Analysis

The Euro came under bearish pressure this past week above the 1.0800 level against the US Dollar. The EURUSD pair moved down, and now looks set for more declines.

The 4-hours chart of EURUSD suggests that the pair broke a major bullish trend line at 1.0700, which ignited a downside move. Moreover, the pair also cleared the 100 simple moving average on the same chart, which is a bearish sign.

The pair traded as low as 1.0607, and currently consolidating losses. Any rallies from the current levels may face sellers near the trend line resistance. Moreover, the 200 simple moving average on the same chart at 1.0640 could also act as a barrier for an upside move in EURUSD.

