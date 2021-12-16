The British pound declined in the overnight session after the UK Covid situation was further escalated. The government confirmed more than 78k new infections on Wednesday. This was the highest number since the pandemic started and is a sign that the situation is worsening. The new Covid cases are driven by Delta and Omicron. The numbers came on the same day that the US published strong inflation numbers. The headline consumer price index rose to 5.4% from the previous 4.2%. Therefore, the Bank of England is caught between a rock and a hard place. While inflation is rising and the labor market has tightened, tightening could lead to a slower economic recovery.

The US dollar declined in the overnight session after the Federal Reserve delivered a hawkish interest rate decision. The bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged between 0.0% and 0.25%. The biggest change was that the bank decided to double the amount of its tapering to $30 billion. It hopes to end its tapering in its March meeting. The dot plot also signalled that officials expect to hike interest rates starting in 2022. The change of language comes at a time when the US retail sales and inflation are rising, while the labor market is tightening.

The economic calendar will have many important numbers today. Earlier on, New Zealand published better-than-expected third-quarter GDP numbers. Japan also published strong trade numbers, while Australia released the latest employment data. Later today, the focus will be on central bank decisions from key countries like the UK, Switzerland, Turkey, and the European Union. The Turkish central bank is expected to loosen monetary conditions even as inflation surges. The SNB, ECB, and BOE are expected to sound a bit dovish because of the Omicron variant. Markit will also release the latest flash manufacturing PMI data from key countries.

EUR/GBP

The EURUSD pair tilted upwards on Wednesday after the UK Covid cases were released and as traders wait for the upcoming ECB and BOE decision. The pair is trading at 0.8523, which is above this week’s low of 0.8485. On the four-hour chart, it is along the 25-day moving average, while the TRIX indicator has moved slightly below the neutral line. Therefore, the pair will likely be volatile as investors focus on the BOE and ECB decisions.

EUR/CHF

The EURCHF pair tilted higher ahead of the ECB and SNB interest rate decision. It rose to a high of 1.0435, which was higher than this week’s low of 1.0388. It is also slightly below the key resistance level at 1.0455, which was the highest point this month. The pair is slightly above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising ahead of the two central bank decisions.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD declined and then erased most of the losses after the Federal Reserve interest rate decision. It declined to a low of 1.1220 and then rebounded to the current 1.1270. On the four-hour chart, the pair is still below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. It is also below the descending trendline that is shown in red. Therefore, the pair will likely be volatile as traders reflect on the Fed decision and the upcoming ECB decision.