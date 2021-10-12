EURUSD came to a new low last week, out of a fourth wave so pair can be now in the final leg of a bearish impulse down from 1.1905 as shown on the 4h chart. We also see a divergence on the RSI that may limit the weakness, but any change in trend remains unconfirmed as long as the market is beneath 1.1663 former low.
Based on daily charts we think that sooner or later euro will stabilize, either for wave E rally or even for a fifth wave bounce.
EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis
Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit EW-Forecast for details!
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range above 1.1550 despite downbeat ZEW
EUR/USD is off the highs but well above 1.1550 despite the German ZEW disappointment. The US dollar eases from near yearly highs amid risk-off mood. Surging energy costs stoke up inflation fears and dent the risk appetite. The Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence continues to undermine the euro.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3600 on upbeat UK jobs data
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.3600 after the UK ILO Unemployment Rate matched expectations with 4.5% in August. The US dollar sees a mild pullback despite the downbeat mood, fuelled by the stagflation fears. Hawkish BOE underpins the pound.
Battle lines well-mapped for XAU/USD ahead of key US inflation
Gold price is posting modest gains but remains well within the recent trading range above the $1750 level so far this Tuesday. A flight to safety amid intensifying stagflation fears offers support to the traditional safe-haven gold.
Cryptos bound for last dip before bull run resumes
Bitcoin price is stuck between two crucial barriers and needs to break $60,000 to begin the bull run phase 2.0 officially. Ethereum price is consolidating as it retests the $3,398 support floor.
US CPI September Preview: Inflation averaging, what inflation averaging?
Last September the Federal Reserve dropped its 2% inflation target. Instead of trying to meet a monthly goal, Federal Reserve policy would take a longer view, judging inflation across a much wider but carefully unspecified period.