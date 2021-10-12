EURUSD came to a new low last week, out of a fourth wave so pair can be now in the final leg of a bearish impulse down from 1.1905 as shown on the 4h chart. We also see a divergence on the RSI that may limit the weakness, but any change in trend remains unconfirmed as long as the market is beneath 1.1663 former low.

Based on daily charts we think that sooner or later euro will stabilize, either for wave E rally or even for a fifth wave bounce.

EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis

